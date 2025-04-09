Horses In Focus tips for today: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Timeform Horses In Focus for free.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result.
Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Thursday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
JANES HARBOUR - 14:17 Limerick
HARPSICHORD - 14:27 Lingfield
MELERI - 15:02 Lingfield
TIME INTERVAL - 15:45 Hereford
FLEMENS INTEREST - 17:10 Limerick
Thursday's best bet
TIME INTERVAL - 15:45 Hereford
TIME INTERVAL shaped well allowed his head for the first time in this sphere when second in a C&D handicap just over a fortnight ago and could take a bit of beating if he can just race a little more efficiently.
It would be no great surprise if Harry Cobden rode the David Dennis-trained seven-year-old with a bit more restraint than Tom Bellamy did last time, but he was only beaten by a progressive – and well-backed favourite – Renoir last time, so the form looks solid.
With the pair well clear of the third, and Time Interval very much at home over this C&D where his record reads 1-4-2, he’s fancied to defy a 4lb rise in the weights.
