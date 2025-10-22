Horses In Focus tips for Thursday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Thursday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Thursday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Fontwell
Grain Trade – 14:45
Chelmsford
Fan Mail – 17:15
Ludlow
Trapista – 14:07
Pep Talking – 16:37
Nottingham
Ziggy’s Queen – 14:30
Wrydcroft – 15:30
Spartan Times – 16:00
Southwell
Quamby – 18:00
Thursday's Best Bet
Wrydcroft - 15:30 Nottingham
WRYDCROFT has taken off since entering handicaps, opening his account over seven furlongs at Leicester last month, and following up in some style over the same course and distance last time.
That was an emphatic success, leading on the bridle two furlongs out and soon moving clear in style, leaving the impression he has plenty more to offer. He's from a family the yard know well, and he's just the sort who will go on progressing for a while yet. A subsequent 10lb rise is justified and with this return to a mile not expected to be a problem, he can complete a hat-trick.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.