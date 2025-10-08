Horses In Focus tips for Thursday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Thursday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Thursday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Ayr
Alfred Spero – 17:05
Chelmsford
Cabeza de Llave – 17:45
Valedictory – 18:15
Newcastle
Edwardtheninth – 16:20
Parisian Scholar – 18:30
The Green Man – 19:00
Wednesday's Best Bet
PARISIAN SCHOLAR - 18:30 Newcastle
PARISIAN SCHOLAR was shorter in the betting than previously and duly showed improved form to open his account on nursery debut at Musselburgh last month, and he deserves extra credit for winning in the manner he did.
He overcame prevailing inexperience, while an unsuitably sharp track didn't play to his strengths, either, needing nearly every yard of the trip on his first start at a mile to prevail.
The timefigure he recorded was good for the grade, and that form is starting to work out, too, so he remains one to keep on the right side, likely to relish the stiffer nature of the straight mile at Newcastle.
