Horses In Focus tips for Thursday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Thursday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Thursday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Newcastle
Tiger Power – 18:30
Parish Councillor – 20:00
Newmarket
Lady Roxby – 15:00
Archer Royal – 15:35
Listowel
Messerschmitt – 15:25
Paul’s Dream – 16:00
Metamorpheus – 16:00
Thursday's Best Bet
LADY ROXBY - 15:00 Newmarket
Michael Herrington fires two darts at this competitive handicap, but it is LADY ROXBY who is taken to come out on top.
She made her second start for this yard a winning one at Beverley earlier in the year and she has held her form largely well since, proving better than ever when narrowly beaten over six furlongs at Yarmouth last time.
That was just her second start at six furlongs and she finished with a real flourish, making good headway from two furlongs out and only narrowly failing to reel in the winner. Lady Roxby remains unexposed at this trip and, able to race from the same mark, she seems sure to launch another bold bid.
