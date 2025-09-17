Horses In Focus tips for Thursday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Thursday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Thursday's Horses In Focus
Kempton
Saytarr – 17:40
Allegresse – 18:12
Chelmsford
Royal Bodyguard – 16:18
Yarmouth
King’s Castle – 16:32
Naas
Madbadanddangerous – 17:13
Thursday's Best Bet
ROYAL BODYGUARD – 16:18 Chelmsford
ROYAL BODYGUARD continues to progress with each start, building on previous promise when opening his account over a mile at Kempton last month, beating a next-time-out winner and his performance was backed up by the timefigure.
He was unable to follow up at Doncaster last time, but that was in a much stronger handicap, and he still acquitted himself, staying on well in the final furlong to be beaten just over a length.
Royal Bodyguard is very much bred to be suited by this step up to a mile and a quarter – out of a mare who stayed 15 furlongs – and, though this may turn tactical, he should have the natural speed to deal with that over this longer trip – he looks a big player from the same mark.
