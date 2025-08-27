Horses In Focus tips for Thursday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Thursday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Thursday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Newbury
Creciente – 16:15
Dark Shore – 16:48
Southwell
Sugarloaf Lenny – 17:45
Cotswold Cottage – 17:45
Mysteryofthesands – 19:45
Ffos Las
Klassleader – 15:40
Navan
Monte Vista – 14:30
Thursday's Best Bet
MONTE VISTA - 14:30 Navan
MONTE VISTA displayed ability in maidens and duly showed improved form on handicap debut when runner-up over six furlongs at the Curragh 12 days ago.
She shaped like the best horse at the weights on that occasion, too, likely to have made a fist of it with the winner granted a clearer passage, short of room around two furlongs out which resulted in her conceding first run.
Monte Vista has clearly been handed a fair mark and, with the addition of first-time blinkers likely to sharpen her up further, she's expected to go one place better now.
