Horses In Focus tips for Thursday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Thursday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result.
Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Thursday's Horses In Focus
Chepstow
Roberto Caro – 17:30
Juan Les Pins – 17:30
Montezuma – 17:30
Apace Outlaw – 19:00
Beylerbeyi – 20:00
Salamanca City – 20:30
Rogue Impact – 20:30
Sandown
Inquisition – 17:45
Leopardstown
Montreal – 17:20
Thursday's Best Bet
JUAN LES PINS - 17:30 Chepstow
JUAN LES PINS is on a lengthy losing run, but he's been shaping up well for a while now from a reduced mark, and he is worth persevering with.
He was unlucky not to win over six furlongs at York two starts back, conceding first run having had to wait for a gap, and he was undone by the draw, drawn in the highest stall over the same course and distance last time in a race dominated by those who were drawn low.
Juan Les Pins fared best of those who were drawn in the high numbers, though, leaving the impression he's still in top form. He's drawn in and around the pace now, which will allow him to get a good tow into the race, and he must have very good claims representing a yard who remain in form.
