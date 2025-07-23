Horses In Focus tips for Thursday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Thursday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result.
Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Thursday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Doncaster
Novello Lad – 16:20
Promise Time – 17:30
Sandown
Cloud King – 14:10
Publish – 14:45
Catullus – 14:45
Hayynah – 15:20
Pendragon – 15:55
Worcester
Dexter – 13:10
Sixty Plus – 16:42
Yarmouth
Dosman – 19:10
Caprelo – 20:10
Brasil Power – 20:40
Wave Rider – 20:40
Leopardstown
Genchev – 17:25
Brownstown – 18:27
Smexy – 18:27
Refreshment – 19:27
Wexford
Zanoosh – 17:10
Hillhead Runner – 17:10
Thursday's Best Bet
PENDRAGON - 15:55 Sandown
PENDRAGON has done noting but improve since entering handicaps this season, typical of one trained by Sir Mark Prescott, and he remains one to keep on the right side.
He won over this course and distance with any amount in hand to complete a hat-trick last time, quickening clear in the style of a potentially smart horse, impressing with the ground he put between him and the rest in a matter of strides.
The timefigure was also impressive, so a subsequent 9lb rise in the weights is justified, and he is yet to reach the ceiling of his ability.
