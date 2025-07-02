Horses In Focus tips for Thursday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Thursday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Thursday's Horses In Focus
Perth
Top Flight Century – 15:50
Raby Mere – 15:50
Bumpy Evans – 16:20
Tipperary
Jesse Evans – 18:10
Imperial Tune – 19:55
Kempton
Chalk Mountain – 17:48
Thursday's Best Bet
CHALK MOUNTAIN – 17:48 Kempton
CHALK MOUNTAIN completed a quick-fire hat-trick on the all-weather towards the end of last year and he has returned from a break in good form.
He went incredibly close to resuming winning ways at Newbury three weeks ago, and he was arguably unlucky not to win, given he had to come from much further back than the all-the-way winner.
Chalk Mountain was travelling well when denied a run two furlongs out, and made good headway once in the clear in the final furlong, finishing with a real flourish. The return to all-weather should be in his favour and he looks very interesting from just 1lb higher despite a wide draw.
