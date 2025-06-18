Horses In Focus tips for Thursday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Thursday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Thursday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Ascot
Afjan – 14:30
Naval Light – 14:30
Sing Us A Song – 15:05
Merchant – 15:05
Serenity Prayer – 15:40
Catalina Delcaprio – 15:40
Lady Vivian – 15:40
Trawlerman – 16:20
Raafedd – 17:00
The Lost King – 17:00
King Casper – 17:00
Shameful – 17:00
Afentiko – 17:00
Fearnot – 17:00
Brave Mission – 17:00
Mr Chaplin – 17:00
Jackknife – 17:35
Gleneagle Bay – 18:10
Akkadian Thunder – 18:10
Never So Brave – 18:10
Chelmsford
Indalo – 16:35
Lingfield
Moutai – 19:10
Leopardstown
Tilani – 17:53
Sir Jeremy – 18:28
Thursday's Best Bet
TRAWLERMAN - 16:20 Royal Ascot
The retirement of Kyprios really does leave the top-level staying division wide open and, having finished second to that aforementioned top-class colt in this race last year, TRAWLERMAN looks the obvious answer.
He wasn't at his best in the Dubai Gold Cup on his return at Meydan in April, but he resumed winning ways in straightforward fashion in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown last month, kicking on over two furlongs out and easily drawing clear in the final furlong.
Trawlerman proved much too good for the reopposing Coltrane on that occasion and, with no problem returning to this much longer trip, he stands out as the one to beat on his excellent second 12 months ago.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.