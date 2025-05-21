Horses In Focus tips for Thursday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Thursday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result.
Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Thursday's Horses In Focus
Haydock
Duran – 15:47
Archduke Ferdinand – 15:47
Spirited Style – 16:17
Organ – 17:22
Mystical Storm – 17:22
Chelmsford
Mudbir – 18:50
River King – 19:20
Competizione – 19:20
Twilight Madness – 19:50
Safari Dream – 20:20
Wolverhampton
Pomme Pomme – 19:30
Limerick
Miners Bridge – 17:05
Look To The West – 17:38
Garde le Peche – 18:38
Aspurofthemoment – 19:08
Person of Interest – 19:38
Thursday's Best Bet
SAFARI DREAM - 20:20 Chelmsford
SAFARI DREAM had been in the doldrums for a couple years, but his mark had fallen as a result, and he duly bounced back to form to resume winning ways at Salisbury last week.
He was well backed to do so, too, so it clearly wasn't unexpected, and he got the job done in fine fashion, making all of the running and his jockey was able to ease him near the finish.
That was an apprentices' handicap, so connections have wisely turned him out quickly so he can race from the same mark, and the booking of Oisin Murphy is a sign of intent. Safari Dream makes plenty of appeal from a handicapping perspective and is strongly fancied to follow up.
