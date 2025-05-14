Horses In Focus tips for Thursday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Thursday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Thursday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
York
Shagraan – 14:10
Zoulu Chief – 14:10
Vantheman – 14:10
Blue For You – 14:42
Damysus – 15:45
Alpine Trail – 15:45
Wise Approach – 16:55
Anniversary – 17:25
Merchant – 17:25
Salisbury
Rumba Bay – 15:30
Gladius – 16:03
Yellow Card – 17:15
Perth
Hay Meadow – 15:21
Evaluation – 15:53
Stumps Or Slips – 16:27
Kempton
Way of Life – 18:00
Fontwell
Thankyouandplease – 18:10
Rocks Up Late – 19:40
Thursday's Best Bet
YELLOW CARD - 17:15 Salisbury
YELLOW CARD showed improved form on his return and handicap debut when narrowly denied over a mile at Bath last month, and he would have likely recorded a clear-cut success with better luck in-running.
He confirmed the promise over that effort when going one place better on an extended nine furlongs at Wolverhampton last week, doing especially well to do so, too, having again met trouble in running.
Yellow Card managed to get out of trouble on that occasion over the longer trip, but would have won way more easily with a clear passage, and he looks a handicapper to follow, especially now having his stamina stretched even further.
