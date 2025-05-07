Horses In Focus tips for Thursday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Thursday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Thursday's Horses In Focus
Chester
High Stock - 14:35
Mount Atlas - 15:05
Way of Stars - 16:45
Chelmsford
War Supremo - 19:25
Ocean Odyssey - 20:55
Tipperary
Mount Ferns - 17:35
Cause For Comment - 19:15
Thursday's Best Bet
Way of Stars - 16:45 Chester
Way of Stars looked unlucky not to go close on his handicap debut and reappearance at Southwell last month as he was beaten only three lengths in third after he was repeatedly denied a run in the home straight.
Way of Stars, who had been gelded ahead of his return, stepped up on what he had shown as a juvenile, despite not having the opportunity to fully open up, and he remains capable of better.
He looks well treated off only 1 lb higher than for his eye-catching effort at Southwell.
