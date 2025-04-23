Horses In Focus tips for Thursday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Thursday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Thursday's Horses In Focus
Bangor
Konfusion - 18:40
Regal And Royal - 19:40
Luminaries - 20:10
Chelmsford
Saturn Five - 20:55
Afloat - 20:55
Perth
Heltenham - 16:33
Kilbeggan
Following Orders - 16:05
Heidi's Frontiere - 17:15
Tipperary
Tina's Indian - 17:32
Onemoredance - 18:02
Thursday's Best Bet
KONFUSION - 18:40 Bangor
One of a few lightly-raced novices in the field, Konfusion has left his hurdles form a long way behind since going over fences this term for Joel Parkinson & Sue Smith who have the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag.
Konfusion reportedly had a set-back after his chasing debut in the autumn but returned with a tenacious win at Wetherby in February – which proved strong form – and added to that success in impressive fashion at Uttoxeter last month.
Jumping well, Konfusion made all the running to come home 17 lengths clear. The handicapper has inevitably had his say after that, but Konfusion heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and he’s taken to follow up for a yard that has done very well with staying chasers in the past.
