Horses In Focus tips for Thursday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result.
Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Thursday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Cheltenham
Settle Down Jill - 15:55
Something Special - 16:30
Newmarket
Kaleido - 13:50
Indian Springs - 13:50
Great - 13:50
Fearnot - 14:25
Harper's Ferry - 15:00
Treble Tee - 15:35
Ripon
The Outlaw - 16:50
Ffos Las
Necronaut - 19:15
Harbour Island - 19:15
Wednesday's Best Bet
HARPER'S FERRY - 15:00 Newmarket
HARPER'S FERRY looked a smart prospect last season, especially when winning a mile handicap in soft ground on his final start at Doncaster.
He showed much improved form on that occasion, appreciating the return to a mile on just his second start in a handicap, and pulling clear of the remainder with another well-regarded sort.
Harper's Ferry channelled his enthusiasm more efficiently back down in trip, always travelling well and finding plenty in the closing stages. It is worth remembering he is bred to be a bit better than a handicapper - he's out of an Oaks winner - and he looks a very interesting runner on his return to action.
