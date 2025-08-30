Horses In Focus tips for Sunday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Sunday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Sunday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Brighton
Bohemian Breeze – 13:52
Lunanova – 15:52
Alshimali – 16:52
Worcester
Jeudidee – 14:10
Henry Box Brown – 14:40
Oslo – 17:10
Tipperary
Two Stars – 16:30
Sunday's Best Bet
ALSHIMALI - 16:52 Brighton
ALSHIMALI had fallen to a career-low mark and duly took advantage when opening her account over this course and distance earlier this month, doing so in the style of one who will remain one to be positive about for a while yet.
He didn't manage to follow up at Windsor last time, but he very much caught the eye with the big move he made into contention out wide around two furlongs out, and it was that big effort that told in the closing stages.
The return to this shorter trip is sure to suit him given the natural speed he shows and, given how impressive he was at this course the time before, he makes plenty of appeal from the same mark in a weaker race than last time.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.