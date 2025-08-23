Horses In Focus tips for Sunday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Sunday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

What is a Horse In Focus? Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time. All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team. The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

Sunday's Best Bet DEEP WATER BAY - 17:20 Goodwood

DEEP WATER BAY is yet another Sir Mark Prescott-trained three-year-old who has taken off since moving up to a trip more in line with his pedigree in handicaps, winning four of his last six starts. The last two of those have came wearing cheekpieces at around two miles at Newbury, each time ridden from the front and finding plenty for pressure. The fitting of headgear has been the making of him and he is yet to reach the ceiling of his ability, his run style and margin of victories meaning he'll likely stay ahead of the handicapper for a while longer yet. There is every chance he'll get another easy lead in this field and he is hard to oppose following another 5lb rise in the weights.