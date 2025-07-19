Horses In Focus tips for Sunday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Sunday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Sunday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Stratford
Finest View - 15:13
Curragh
Dagoda - 13:55
Empress Artemis - 13:55
Darkdeserthighway - 13:55
Sunlight Dance - 17:25
Sunday's Best Bet
EMPRESS ARTEMIS - 13:55 Curragh
EMPRESS ARTEMIS made a winning start for her previous yard at Dundalk last year and has shown improved form without winning in handicaps so far this season for Ger Lyons.
She ran her best race to date when runner-up in a big-field handicap over this course and distance last month, impressing with how she travelled through that race, while leaving the impression she has even more to offer.
The handicapper has raised her 3lb since, but that seems fair enough, and she's very interesting now taking on her elders for the first time, still less exposed than the majority of these.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.