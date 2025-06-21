Horses In Focus tips for Sunday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Sunday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Sunday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Hexham
Beny Nahar Road – 14:48
Pontefract
Parish Councillor – 14:40
Santorini Star – 15:40
Meribella – 15:40
Ffos Las
Magnetite – 15:30
Hunky Dory – 16:05
Sunday's Best Bet
PARISH COUNCILLOR - 14:40 Pontefract
PARISH COUNCILLOR hasn't won for over two year, but he has fallen some way in the weights since entering handicaps, and he signalled that he's ready to strike at Ripon on Thursday.
He was given too much to do on that occasion, still travelling well in rear two furlongs from home when the first and second kicked for home, but he finished his race well, and his performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account.
Connor Beasley takes over from an amateur rider now and, with no problem with the drop back in trip, and racing from the same mark, he can deservedly resume winning ways.
