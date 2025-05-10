Horses In Focus tips for Sunday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Sunday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Sunday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown
Newcastle
Gunship – 16:00
Andalprofit – 18:15
Party Bear – 18:15
Badri – 18:45
Killarney
Speculatrix – 14:30
Last Kingdom – 15:05
Leopardstown
Dabashan – 13:45
Acapulco Bay – 15:30
Purview – 15:30
Etawa – 16:05
Sunday's Best Bet
GUNSHIP - 16:00 Newcastle
GUNSHIP is a well-bred sort who defied odds of 22/1 when making a winning debut over a mile at this course on his sole start last year, beating a couple of next-time-out winners who have developed into useful types.
He confirmed that promise when runner-up to an Irish raider on his return at Southwell in March, travelling fluently and doing all of his best work at the finish.
Gunship took another step forward upped to this sort of trip on his handicap debut at Sandown last time, too, stuck in traffic for long enough to impact his chance in a race in which the pair who beat him were ridden much handier. He finished with running left on that occasion and, now back on the all-weather, he remains a horse to keep on the right side.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.