Horses In Focus tips for Sunday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Sunday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Sunday's Horses In Focus
Newmarket
Falakeyah - 13:45
Likealot - 13:45
Qilin Queen - 13:45
Liam Swagger - 14:55
Desert Flower - 15:35
Duty First - 15:35
Merchant - 17:20
Sligo
Little Mi Mi - 14:45
Carried With Love - 15:55
Angelo Pio - 17:05
Sunday's Best Bet
Liam Swagger - 14:55 Newmarket
Liam Swagger enjoyed a successful campaign in juvenile hurdles for James Owen culminating with a good third in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival.
But he has plenty of ability on the Flat as well, and having bumped into some useful types last season, he made the most of a good opportunity to get off the mark on the level in a novice at Southwell in February.
Improving on that back in a handicap when returned to the Flat after Cheltenham, Liam Swagger shaped well to take third behind Steel Tiger in a competitive contest at Chelmsford last time, keeping on to be nearest at the finish having come from further back than the pair who beat him. He has good claims from the same mark here.
