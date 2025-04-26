Horses In Focus tips for Sunday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Sunday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

What is a Horse In Focus? Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time. All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team. The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

Sunday's Horses In Focus For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown Southwell Arctic Dawn - 15:15

Overture - 16:15

Morrophore - 16:45

Hammer The Hammer - 17:45

Mythical Composer - 17:45

Caballo de Mar - 18:45

Wetherby Coma Cluster - 14:30

Stratocracy - 15:30

Never Let Go - 16:00

Zappata - 17:00

Sunday's Best Bet COMA CLUSTER - 14:30 Wetherby

COMA CLUSTER proved a different proposition on her handicap debut when reappearing at Nottingham two weeks ago and with further improvement to come she should take all the beating in this fillies' handicap where she heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb. While she didn't look anything out of the ordinary at two, with her first two starts coming in the care of Sir Michael Stoute, Coma Cluster is well bred, being by Wootton Bassett out of a Group 3 winner who has produced the Queen Alexandra Stakes winner Uxmal. She clearly doesn't need an extreme test of stamina herself, but the extra couple of furlongs here should help her go one better than on her reappearance over a mile last time when going down by half a length to Manila Thriller, giving the impression there's more to come.