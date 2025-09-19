Horses In Focus tips for Saturday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Saturday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Saturday's Horses In Focus
Ayr
Naepoint – 13:15
Thunder Roar – 13:15
Almeric – 13:50
Lightning Polka – 15:00
Northern Ticker – 15:35
Chester
Paws For Thought – 15:40
Empire of Light – 17:20
Newbury
Beylerbeyi – 14:05
Into The Sky – 15:15
Sticktoyourguns – 15:50
Linwood – 16:25
Akkadian Thunder – 16:25
Newmarket
Dapper Guest – 14:10
Belgravian – 15:55
Triple Force – 17:05
Wolverhampton
Ten Sixty Six – 17:25
Navan
Powerful – 13:25
Avalo – 14:00
Saturday's Best Bet
BELGRAVIAN - 15:55 Newmarket
BELGRAVIAN has thrived since being fitted with cheekpieces, winning four of his last five starts, and he looked a smart stayer in the making when winning at Goodwood last time.
The official margin was four and three quarter lengths, but he was value for much more than that, making eye-catching headway from three furlongs out before powering clear in the final furlong, his jockey able to ease him near the finish.
The handicapper has raised him 10lb for that success, but he's improving at a rate of knots, and should relish this longer trip. He remains one to be very positive about.
