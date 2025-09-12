Horses In Focus tips for Saturday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Saturday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Saturday's Horses In Focus
Chester
Advance Twentyfive - 13:35
Doncaster
Treble Tee - 13:15
Gewan - 13:50
Cape Orator - 13:50
Oxagon - 13:50
Addison Grey - 14:25
Venture Capital - 14:25
Jordan Electrics - 14:25
Eternal Sunshine - 14:25
Carmers - 15:40
Nova Centauri - 16:15
Del Maro - 16:15
Sovereign Sea - 16:50
Musselburgh
Paper Doll - 18:22
Lingfield
Parish Councillor - 16:30
Leopardstown
Diamond Necklace - 14:15
Montreal - 15:20
Reyenzi - 15:50
It's A Heartbeat - 15:50
Zanndabad - 18:05
Shavasi - 18:40
Saturday's Best Bet
TREBLE TEE - 13:15 Doncaster
TREBLE TEE comes here on the back of a couple of improved efforts in handicaps at Thirsk and Goodwood when fitted with a tongue tie. Runner-up both times, he was beaten a neck by Big Leader at Thirsk and then half a length by Tribal Chief at Goodwood. The tall, scopey Treble Tee heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and also has the 'Jockey Uplift' flag with Oisin Murphy in the saddle, while these could be the softest conditions that he will have encountered since a winning debut on soft ground at Newmarket last autumn.
