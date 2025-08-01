Horses In Focus tips for Saturday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Saturday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result.
Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Saturday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Goodwood
Waardah – 14:30
Hammer The Hammer – 15:05
Jakajaro – 15:05
Strike Red – 15:05
Completely Random – 15:05
Isaac Newton – 16:20
Exclusive Code – 16:20
Ghost Mode – 16:20
Gladius – 16:55
Treasure Time – 16:55
Doncaster
Nimble Nasher – 17:20
Hamilton
Team Player – 19:00
Lingfield
Skimming Along – 18:15
Thirsk
Circus Lion – 15:25
Insuspense – 17:15
Newmarket
Dapper Guest – 16:00
Galway
Pistocchi – 14:02
Action – 16:27
Reidh – 17:35
Zaraahmando – 17:35
Saturday's Best Bet
HAMMER THE HAMMER - 15:05 Goodwood
HAMMER THE HAMMER has been most progressive this season, completing a hat-trick in fine style when overcoming a wide draw at Chester to win by four and a quarter lengths from a mark of 88.
The handicapper hit him with a 12lb rise in the weights for that success but he still shaped like a well-handicapped horse when runner-up to a progressive filly who has since franked the form at Royal Ascot. He moved through that race like a horse who still has more to offer and this return to six furlong will suit him well. A low draw was an advantage on Friday, too, so he must have a big chance.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.