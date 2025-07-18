Horses In Focus tips for Saturday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Saturday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Saturday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
CARTMEL
Miss Maverick - 14:50
Go Go Chicago - 15:22
River of Joy - 16:00
Bumpy Evans - 16:35
DONCASTER
Gentle Warrior - 19:15
Phrygia - 19:15
Lord Bertie - 20:15
MARKET RASEN
Final Straw - 13:35
Ballysax Hank - 15:12
Rocks Up Late 15:50
Born Bright - 17:00
Nickelforce - 17:00
A Dublin Job - 17:00
NEWBURY
Enfjaar - 13:50
Sea The Wonder - 16:10
Maybe Not - 17:20
RIPON
The Reverend - 15:55
Ey Up He's A Star - 17:38
NEWMARKET
Spirited Style - 16:55
Arundel - 18:00
THE CURRAGH
True Love - 14:35
Puerto Rico - 14:35
Minnie Hauk - 15:40
Harbour Wind - 16:15
Saturday's Best Bet
Ballysax Hank - 15:12 Market Rasen
Most of the runners in the Summer Plate Handicap Chase at Market Rasen are exposed chasers but a notable exception is Irish raider BALLYSAX HANK who still has the potential to improve moving into handicap company over fences for the first time.
The six-year-old was a new recruit to Gavin Cromwell's yard in the winter and had three runs over fences, winning a beginners chase at Downpatrick on the second of them. Back over hurdles more recently, Ballysax Hank has twice been placed in handicaps, shaping well when third at Bellewstown on his latest start.
Now returned to fences, Ballysax Hank heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings with the ‘p’ indicating further improvement to come. The booking of Harry Cobden looks significant too, with the jockey bidding to win this race for the third year in a row.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.