Horses In Focus tips for Saturday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Saturday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Saturday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Ascot
Crest of Fire – 13:45
Never So Brave – 14:22
Chiringita – 15:30
Holkham Bay – 16:50
Redorange – 16:50
Angel of Rain – 17:20
Chester
Easy Peeler – 18:05
Whatsgoingonmarvin – 19:10
Newmarket
Miss Nightfall – 14:12
More Thunder – 14:50
Bedouin Prince – 15:25
Italy – 16:00
Saba Desert – 16:00
York
Naqeeb – 15:10
Romieu – 15:10
Terrorise – 16:45
Juan Les Pins – 17:25
Dundalk
The Bog Bank – 15:35
Limerick
She’s Smart – 14:07
Saturday's Best Bet
MORE THUNDER - 14:50 Newmarket
MORE THUNDER won over a mile and a quarter for Sir Michael Stoute last season, but he has shown much improved form dropped markedly in trip for William Haggas this season, winning his first two starts over six furlongs on the Rowley Mile.
More Thunder very much caught the eye in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, too, given a bit too much to do on that occasion, still around six lengths adrift entering the final furlong, and only just finding the line coming too soon, beaten a head by one who made most of the running.
He is able to race from the same mark as at Royal Ascot now and he’ll be incredibly hard to beat on known form, especially now moving up to seven furlongs.
