Horses In Focus tips for Saturday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Saturday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Saturday's Horses In Focus
Ascot
Arnaz - 17:00
Haydock
Thank You Ma'am - 13:00
Dance And Glance - 13:35
Lanesborough - 13:35
On To The Rouge - 14:10
Leicester
Guendolen - 18:30
Lingfield
Giselle - 13:15
Fox Avatar - 13:50
Stay True - 15:00
Cathedral - 15:35
Nottingham
Signcastle City - 15:05
Naas
Tomarlo - 14:00
Evening Blues - 14:35
Hollys Graces - 16:20
Saturday's Best Bet
Arnaz - 17:00 Ascot
Arnaz ran well when beaten only a head on his reappearance at Haydock a couple of weeks ago and he was arguably unlucky not to win.
He had to angle around horses to get a clear run towards the centre of the course and the result may well have been different had he enjoyed an unimpeded passage like the winner, Bear Rock, who had a smooth trip along the rail.
Arnaz had to settle for second but he stuck to his task well to draw a length and three-quarters clear of the third and he looks well treated off only a 2 lb higher mark.
