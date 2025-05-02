Horses In Focus tips for Saturday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Saturday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Saturday's Horses In Focus
Doncaster
Mister Rizz - 17:10
Bas Bleu - 19:54
Goodwood
Crimson Advocate - 14:00
Philanthropist - 17:05
Newmarket
More Thunder - 13:45
Field of Gold - 15:35
Scorthy Champ - 15:35
Expanded - 15:35
Speriamo - 16:05
French Master - 16:05
Thirsk
Makanah - 16:23
Uttoxeter
Coco Mademoiselle - 17:55
Punchestown
Your Own Story - 15:05
Thecompanysergeant - 17:25
Impose Toi - 17:25
Saturday's Best Bet
Thecompanysergeant - 17:25 Punchestown
Thecompanysergeant has run well to finish placed on both starts since joining Gavin Cromwell from Denis Hogan and looks capable of landing a valuable handicap for this yard.
After finishing third in a handicap hurdle at Navan in January on his first start for Cromwell, Thecompanysergeant was well backed for the Plate Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and found only one of the most progressive horses in training, Jagwar, too strong after really impressing with how strongly he travelled.
The form of the Plate is working out well as the third, Masaccio, won a good-quality novice handicap at Ayr, the fifth, Jordans, was runner-up in a Grade 1 at Aintree, while the sixth, Riaan, was runner-up in a competitive handicap at the Punchestown Festival.
Thecompanysergeant is able to run off a 6 lb lower mark here back over hurdles and looks well treated.
