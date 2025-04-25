Horses In Focus tips for Saturday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Saturday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Saturday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown
Doncaster
Artificer - 16:40
Tarlac - 17:15
Gis A Sub - 19:30
Haydock
Myal - 14:40
Afloat - 15:15
Maelstrom - 16:25
Vault of Heaven - 16:25
Starlit Spice - 16:55
Silver Charmer - 16:55
Tremolo - 17:25
Leicester
Trilby - 14:05
Akkadian Thunder - 14:05
Naval Command - 14:35
Ornately - 15:45
Ripon
Ventura Express - 18:05
Sandown
John Barbour - 13:20
Wolf Moon - 13:20
Riskintheground - 13:50
Transmission - 16:10
Got Grey - 16:45
Ike Sport - 16:45
Wolverhampton
Dubai Beach - 18:45
Threatening - 19:45
Navan
Enfranchise - 15:25
Catalina Delcarpio - 15:55
Island Hopping - 15:55
Tarima - 15:55
Sound of Lightning - 16:30
Reyenzi - 16:30
Zipster - 17:00
Saturday's Best Bet
Ornately - 15:45 Leicester
ORNATELY didn't show much in two starts for William Haggas but offered a bit more to work with on her first outing for James Fanshawe and took another step forward to make a successful handicap debut at Wolverhampton in February.
Ornately travelled fluently and picked up well in the straight to hit the front inside the final half-furlong and was nicely on top by the line, scoring by a cosy length and a quarter.
Ornately was starting off in handicaps from a lowly mark, especially when you consider that she's by Kingman out of a smart mare who won the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes, and she looks likely to carry on progressing for a while now she's up and running.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.