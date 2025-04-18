Menu icon
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Horses In Focus tips for Saturday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Fri April 18, 2025 · 3h ago

What is a Horse In Focus?

Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.

All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.

The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

The Sporting Life Racing Club

Saturday's Horses In Focus

For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.

Carlisle

Jumping Jupiter - 17:12

Musselburgh

Wiltshire Lad - 13:50

Huntingdon

Rip Wheeler - 13:54

Newton Abbot

Military Tycoon - 14:34

Wolverhampton

Skibo - 17:55

Warrior Mode - 17:55

Royal Accord - 20:30

Fairyhouse

Letos - 14:10

Ballybawn Belter - 15:20

Don't Tell Jack - 16:30

Cork

Jagged Edge - 13:25

Mocking - 16:55

Birdie Time - 16:55

Saturday's Best Bet

ROYAL ACCORD - 20:30 Wolverhampton

ROYAL ACCORD has progressed steadily since joining Stuart Williams and took a step forward to get off the mark in a six-furlong handicap at Lingfield nine days ago.

Royal Accord won by a length and a quarter but can have that performance marked up as he had to overcome a couple of disadvantages having been held up in a race run at a relatively modest tempo and then forced wide into the straight.

However, Royal Accord put in some good work in the straight to sweep to the front approaching the last half-furlong and he was ultimately nicely on top. A 5 lb rise in the weights - which is negated by the booking of 5 lb apprentice Warren Fentiman - could underestimate that performance and he can cope with this drop in trip to follow up.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

