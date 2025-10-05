Horses In Focus tips for Monday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Monday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Monday's Horses In Focus
Pontefract
Irish Nectar – 15:43
Tiriac – 17:25
Wolverhampton
Brakeman – 16:55
Yarmouth
Shangri La – 15:30
Killarney
Alphecca – 13:38
Seo Linn – 17:08
Tipperary
Letos – 14:25
Sunday's Best Bet
IRISH NECTAR - 15:43 Pontefract
IRISH NECTAR goes particularly in testing conditions and shaped better than the bare result in the Bronze Cup at Ayr last time, making up plenty of ground and doing especially well to finish second best in his group.
From his position, he had a hopeless task – he was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result – but the handicapper has still dropped him 1lb for that effort, which leaves him 3lb below his last winning mark and, from a good draw, he ought to be very competitive.
