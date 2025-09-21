Horses In Focus tips for Monday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Monday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on racecards.
Monday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Fontwell
Cawthorne Banker – 16:15
Hamilton
Desert Jungle – 14:58
Kode Secret – 17:15
Leicester
Space Women – 15:18
Fairyhouse
Grecian Power – 16:00
Loingseoir – 16:35
Sir Alfie – 17:45
Listowel
Presence – 15:12
Monday's Best Bet
DESERT JUNGLE - 15:58 Hamilton
DESERT JUNGLE is a very speedy juvenile who built on the promise of her debut when opening her account over this trip at Catterick in June.
She didn't shape badly in a much hotter contest at Goodwood next time, but found that rise in class a little too soon in her career, leading until halfway but having nothing left to give in the closing stages.
Desert Jungle again showed bags of speed when finishing midfield on her handicap debut at Thirsk earlier this month, doing best of those who raced in the centre of the track when it was the near side that was the place to be. She appeals as a well-handicapped filly who remains one to be positive about.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.