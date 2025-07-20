Horses In Focus tips for Monday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Monday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result.
Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Sunday's Horses In Focus
Ayr
Thesecretadversary – 14:00
Wicket Keeper – 15:30
Sophiesticate – 16:40
Cartmel
The Navigator – 14:12
River of Joy – 16:20
Wearelongterm – 16:50
Windsor
Pretty Danielle – 17:40
Mukhtalif – 18:40
Joycean Way – 20:40
Sunday's Best Bet
MUKHTALIF – 18:40 Windsor
MUKHTALIF made plenty of appeal on paper and arguably shaped like the best horse at the weights when finishing third on debut over a mile and a quarter at Nottingham last month.
He seemingly appeared to lack the required know-how on his first start, not the best away from the stalls and then all at sea when asked for his effort two furlongs from home.
However, he was far from knocked about in the closing stages, while he wasn't beaten far at all, either, and he's just the type to take a big step forward now.
