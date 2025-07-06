Horses In Focus tips for Monday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Monday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Monday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Ayr
Captain Hanley - 14:00
Orbital Chime - 15:00
Paper Doll - 17:15
Ripon
Sea Regal - 19:30
Worcester
River of Joy - 14:42
Nickelforce - 14:42
Bluebella - 17:30
Monday's Best Bet
SEA REGAL - 19:30 Ripon
SEA REGAL hasn't been with this yard long, but she ran her best race since joining when third over an extended mile at Hamilton last month.
She went like the best horse at the weights on that occasion, but was perhaps produced into the lead a little too soon, going on two furlongs out but then caught by a couple who came from further back.
Such tactics can be seen to good effect at Ripon, and with that form working out well, she appears to have excellent claims considering the handicapper has dropped her 1lb in the weights since.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.