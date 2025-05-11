Horses In Focus tips for Monday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Monday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Monday's Horses In Focus
Catterick
Penelope's Sister - 16:17
Windsor
Ginormous - 17:00 (NON-RUNNER)
Killarney
Billy Lee Swagger - 18:08
Three In A Row - 19:08
Lifetime Ambition - 19:43
Roscommon
Carried With Love - 18:55
Monday's Best Bet
Carried With Love - 18:55 Roscommon
Carried With Love displayed run-by-run improvement in three starts over jumps and ran out a very comfortable winner of a maiden hurdle at Cork when last seen in March, drawing six and a half lengths clear after impressing with how strongly she travelled.
A Flat mark of 62 is likely to underestimate Carried With Love based on the sort of level she ran to over hurdles at Cork and she returns to the level with plenty of untapped potential. She shaped nicely to finish third in a big-field handicap at Galway in October when last seen on the Flat.
