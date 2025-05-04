Horses In Focus tips for Monday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Monday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Monday's Horses In Focus
Bath
Zappata - 17:10
Beverley
Going Underground - 17:15
Kempton
Spitzbergen - 14:00
I Follow Rivers - 14:35
Big Gypsy King - 14:35
So Sassy - 15:10
Dancingwithmyself - 15:45
Pietro - 16:20
Warwick
Ballywilliam Boy - 14:40
Indemnity - 17:00
Windsor
Asinara - 16:50
Curragh
Lady Iman - 13:50
Officer - 14:25
Copacabana Sands - 15:35
Bint Queen Kindly - 15:35
Atsila - 15:35
I Bid You Ajou - 17:20
Elusive Duke - 17:20
Down Royal
Topgun Simmy - 14:45
Monday's Best Bet
Officer - 14:25 Curragh
Officer has a notable pedigree - he is by Dubawi out of dual Group 1 winner Hydrangea - and he made a pleasing start to his career when successful in a seven-furlong maiden at the Curragh last August.
Officer faced a stiffer task in the listed Gladness Stakes over the same course and distance on his reappearance in March but he showed much-improved form in third. It was encouraging that he proved so competitive against smart rivals with much more experience and the form he showed there places him 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this event.
He should cope with this step up in trip to a mile and remains open to further improvement after only two starts and with a reappearance run under his belt.
