Horses In Focus tips for Monday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Monday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Monday's Horses In Focus
Ayr
Our Dagger - 16:05
City of Strangers - 16:40
Lingfield
Go Go Boots - 15:45
Windsor
Tycoon - 18:00
Wolverhampton
I Follow Rivers - 18:50
Synergism - 20:50
Naas
Love Billy Boy - 18:10
Noble Nation - 18:10
Subsonic - 19:10
True Friend - 19:10
Scott Key - 19:40
Monday's Best Bet
I FOLLOW RIVERS - 18:50 Wolverhampton
I FOLLOW RIVERS had been gelded ahead of his reappearance and handicap debut at Chelmsford 25 days ago and, even though he was unable to reward good support, he shaped well in third.
Things didn't go ideally for I Follow Rivers who was caught wide and forced even wider on the home turn, but he kept on well in the straight to narrowly miss out on the runner-up spot, showing enough to suggest he's started out in handicaps from a lenient mark.
I Follow Rivers saw things out well on his first start at seven furlongs and he remains unexposed and open to further improvement at the trip.
