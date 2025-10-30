Horses In Focus tips for Friday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Friday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Friday's Horses In Focus
Newmarket
Princling – 13:10
Little Tiger – 15:57
Southwell
Artagnan – 17:45
Desert Spring – 18:45
Uttoxeter
Eremenko – 12:25
Jackpot Cash – 14:30
Ilitch – 14:30
Wetherby
Blue Carpet – 13:17
Thistle Ask – 14:55
Princesse Milania – 15:30
Down Royal
Midleton Rare – 13:32
Casheldale Lad – 14:37
Money Heist – 15:12
Dundalk
Collective Power – 18:30
Friday's Best Bet
THISTLE ASK – 14:55 Wetherby
THISTLE ASK was very well supported on his debut for Dan Skelton at Kelso last week and he showed much improved form to win by seven lengths.
He went with plenty of zest on that occasion, making all of the running and winning with plenty to spare despite jumping right at some of his fences and also hanging to his right, while he slithered on landing jumping three out.
The fact he had so much in hand at the line after all of that suggests he’s a very well handicapped horse and, despite again running at a left-handed track, he should take plenty of stopping under a penalty representing a yard who will no doubt brush some of his quirks up.
