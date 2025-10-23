Horses In Focus tips for Friday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Friday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Friday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Cheltenham
Bowensonfire - 13:15
Montecam - 13:15
Classic King - 13:15
Service Minimum - 13:15
Last Rodeo - 13:15
Sir Galahad - 15:00
Un Sens A La Vie - 15:00
Fortune de Mer - 15:00
Calico - 15:35
Third Time Lucki - 15:35
Doncaster
Jubilee Walk - 13:33
Newbury
Fouroneohfever - 14:51
Forest Gate - 14:51
Day of Grace - 15:26
Telemark - 16:35
Glenfinnan - 16:35
Charlie Mason - 17:10
Southwell
Comic Strip - 16:15
Lovat Scout - 17:55
Latin - 19:30
Dundalk
Masked Angel - 18:15
Love Bomb - 18:45
Sligo
Bowgate Street - 15:10
Friday's Best Bet
Jubilee Walk - 13:33 Doncaster
JUBILEE WALK has gone close in some competitive sprint handicaps this season, including when runner-up in the Sky Bet Dash at York in July and in another big field at Ascot last month behind Brosay who he meets on better terms here.
That's another handicap that has worked out well, and Jubilee Walk has since run another excellent race in defeat when beaten a couple of necks behind Run Boy Run in the Ayr Gold Cup. Jubilee Walk was left with too much to do after racing in the disadvantaged group but finished well for third. With cheekpieces back on, he can gain a deserved first win of the year.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.