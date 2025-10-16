Horses In Focus tips for Friday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Friday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Friday's Horses In Focus
Fakenham
Taxus Baccata – 16:25
Gone In Sixty – 17:00
Haydock
Coedana – 13:55
Kinswoman – 16:50
Trilby – 16:50
Brazilian Belle – 17:25
Redcar
Salaria – 17:05
Dundalk
Quinta Girl – 18:15 Dundalk
Friday's Best Bet
SALARIA - 17:05 Redcar
SALARIA proved consistent without winning for Ollie Pears, but she was much improved on her first start for the up-and-coming Charlie Clover when making a winning stable debut over this trip at Pontefract last month.
She appeared to relish more testing conditions taking on her elders for the first time, going with plenty of enthusiasm, having to wait for a gap entering the straight, but produced to lead in the final furlong and well in command in the closing stages. Salaria was picked up for just 4,000 guineas, which looks a good bit of business now, and she makes plenty of appeal from a 5lb higher mark.
