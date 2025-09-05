Horses In Focus tips for Friday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Saturday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Saturday's Horses In Focus
Ascot
Lost Boys - 13:40
Leadman - 14:40
Native Warrior - 14:40
Great Acclaim - 14:40
Tenability - 15:15
Haydock
Bow Echo - 13:50
Pole Star - 14:25
Caballo de Mar - 15:00
Duke's Command - 17:15
Kempton
Silent Age - 14:05
Racingbreaks Ryder - 14:05
First Legion - 15:10
Caprelo - 16:20
Kind of Kiss - 16:50
Stratford
Jet Patrol - 18:55
Thirsk
Real Man - 14:20
Desert Jungle - 14:50
River Spey - 15:25
Simplify - 15:25
Orchid - 16:00
Wolverhampton
Pull The Rug - 17:40
Navan
Treasured Royal - 13:45
Gazelle d'Or - 15:20
Grecian Power - 16:30
Saturday's Best Bet
CAPRELO - 16:20 Kempton
Caprelo was value for a bit more than the half-length margin would suggest when successful over this course and distance in May, and he has run well on both subsequent starts.
He was beaten only a couple of lengths in sixth in Newcastle's Northumberland Vase Handicap, in which he was attempting to come from further back than ideal, and then found only a progressive three-year-old and a well-treated older rival too strong at Yarmouth last time.
Back at Kempton, the scene of his two wins, Caprelo can show he's still on a lenient handicap mark.
