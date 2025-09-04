Horses In Focus tips for Friday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Friday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Friday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Ascot
Walshingham – 13:45
Maneuver – 14:55
Fine Interview – 16:05
Tactical Plan – 17:15
Bangor
Art of Diplomacy – 15:40
Haydock
Believe In Lies – 16:20
Quest For Fun – 16:55
Kempton
Al Khawssaa – 19:47
Worcester
Sixty Plus – 18:30
The Flying Poet – 19:00
Just Chasing May – 19:00
Down Royal
Sir Callisto – 18:24
Friday's Best Bet
FINE INTERVIEW - 16:05 Ascot
This looks a useful classified event with most of these used to competing in competitive handicaps, but FINE INTERVIEW has left the impression he's close to his best so far this season, and caught the eye at Goodwood last time.
That was his first run for seven weeks and he appreciated the return to seven furlongs, forced to switch around two furlongs out but staying on well in the final furlong to not be beaten far.
Given Fine Interview has a very good record in ground softer than good, he has likely been saved with an autumn campaign in mind, and this will be the first time this season he'll have his ground. The return to a straight track, which suits his run style, will also be a positive, and he has all the credentials to run a big race in these conditions.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.