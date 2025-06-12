Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Get today's Horses In Focus
Get today's Horses In Focus

Horses In Focus tips for Friday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

By Timeform
Horse Racing
Thu June 12, 2025 · 2h ago

Find out which runners on Friday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

What is a Horse In Focus?

Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.

All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.

The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

Friday's Horses In Focus

For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.

Chester

Magellan Cloud – 15:25

John L Sullivan – 16:35

Impartiality – 17:10

Goodwood

Priapos – 19:50

Wheels of Fire – 19:50

Silver Wraith – 19:50

Market Rasen

Greenrock Abbey – 20:10

Newton Abbot

Battle of Omdurman – 20:25

Sandown

Rising Power – 13:00

Brave Byreflection – 16:25

Hi Ya Mal – 17:00

York

Easy Peeler – 15:00

Sovereign Sea – 16:10

Burrito – 16:10

Siempre Arturo – 16:10

Barmyblade – 16:45

Fairyhouse

Gordon Bennett – 18:15

Cork

Heavenly Power – 17:25

Powerful Nation – 18:34

Nouvel Espoir – 19:09

Bubble Gum – 19:44

Tilani – 20:15

Friday's Best Bet

BURRITO - 16:10 York

BURRITO has an excellent pedigree - he's out of a very smart mare who has produced some nice types - and he proved himself well ahead of his mark when pulling clear of the remainder with the reopposing Sovereign Sea to win on his handicap debut at Newbury last month.

The return to firmer ground and a more galloping track really suited him, and he can probably be marked up even further for that effort given his proximity to an unrelenting gallop. Burrito found extra when challenged in the final furlong, asserting near the line to win with something up his sleeve, and he can confirm himself a pattern-class performer in the making by following up from a 10lb higher mark.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING