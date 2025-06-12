Horses In Focus tips for Friday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Friday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Friday's Horses In Focus
Chester
Magellan Cloud – 15:25
John L Sullivan – 16:35
Impartiality – 17:10
Goodwood
Priapos – 19:50
Wheels of Fire – 19:50
Silver Wraith – 19:50
Market Rasen
Greenrock Abbey – 20:10
Newton Abbot
Battle of Omdurman – 20:25
Sandown
Rising Power – 13:00
Brave Byreflection – 16:25
Hi Ya Mal – 17:00
York
Easy Peeler – 15:00
Sovereign Sea – 16:10
Burrito – 16:10
Siempre Arturo – 16:10
Barmyblade – 16:45
Fairyhouse
Gordon Bennett – 18:15
Cork
Heavenly Power – 17:25
Powerful Nation – 18:34
Nouvel Espoir – 19:09
Bubble Gum – 19:44
Tilani – 20:15
Friday's Best Bet
BURRITO - 16:10 York
BURRITO has an excellent pedigree - he's out of a very smart mare who has produced some nice types - and he proved himself well ahead of his mark when pulling clear of the remainder with the reopposing Sovereign Sea to win on his handicap debut at Newbury last month.
The return to firmer ground and a more galloping track really suited him, and he can probably be marked up even further for that effort given his proximity to an unrelenting gallop. Burrito found extra when challenged in the final furlong, asserting near the line to win with something up his sleeve, and he can confirm himself a pattern-class performer in the making by following up from a 10lb higher mark.
