Horses In Focus tips for Friday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Friday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Ascot
Philanthropist - 13:50
Brave Mission - 13:50
Ruby's Angel - 14:20
Akkadian Thunder - 15:25
Dorney Lake - 15:25
Tuco Salamanca - 16:00
Chester
Sportingsilvermine - 16:10
Artisan Dancer - 16:45
Market Rasen
Bethpage - 16:23
Uokhun - 16:23
Nottingham
Chess Dad - 19:35
Rogue Millions - 19:35
Ripon
Zappata - 18:20
Ballinrobe
All Told - 17:35
Molto Amichi - 19:20
Kilmeaden - 19:55
Downpatrick
Sights Unseen - 17:25
Friday's Best Bet
Tuco Salamanca - 16:00 Ascot
Tuco Salamanca has enjoyed a productive campaign already, winning his first three starts of the year, but he shaped as if still on a good mark when an unlucky-in-running fourth in the 3-Year-Old Championships on All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle last month.
Tuco Salamanca was dropping markedly in trip and tackling a bare six furlongs for the first time at Newcastle, but he travelled strongly and was still going well when denied a run over a furlong out.
The race was all but over by the time he got into the clear inside the final half-furlong, but he ran on strongly to leave the impression that he may have pushed the winner close with better luck. He looks well treated off the same mark here and a strong gallop on Ascot's stiff straight course should suit.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.