Horses In Focus tips for Friday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
Friday's Horses In Focus
Cheltenham
Music Drive - 18:20
Goodwood
Logi Bear - 13:25
Chorus - 15:10
Newmarket
Brave Mission - 14:55
Fifty Nifty - 15:30
Punchestown
Neveradullmoment - 17:25
Theatre Native - 17:25
The Yellow Clay - 18:05
Final Demand - 18:05
Lovely Hurling - 18:05
State Man - 18:40
Kargese - 18:40
Sine Qua Non - 19:10
Friday's Best Bet
Fifty Nifty - 15:30 Newmarket
Fifty Nifty was unable to reward good support on his reappearance, over the same course and distance he tackles on Friday, but he produced his best effort yet on Timeform's figures in chasing home a similarly lightly raced and progressive rival.
Fifty Nifty didn't get the clearest of runs through but he picked up well to get to within a neck of the winner who always appeared to be holding on.
He still looks well treated after edging up 2 lb for that promising effort in a warm race and he remains capable of better after only five starts.
