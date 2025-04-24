Horses In Focus tips for Friday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Friday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section on Sporting Life racecards.
Friday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Chepstow
Courageous Strike - 18:35
Doncaster
Addison Grey - 16:15
Perth
Spadestep - 13:32
Coco Mademoiselle - 15:17
Luminaries - 16:25
Wilstar - 17:00
Sandown
I Am I Said - 15:35
Sir Dinadan - 15:35
Damysus - 15:35
Winter's Song - 16:10
Star of Light - 16:10
Kilbeggan
Pachmena - 16:55
Sights Unseen - 17:55
Limerick
Zipster - 16:02
Vega's Muse - 16:02
Tokenomics - 16:35
Friday's Best Bet
COCO MADEMOISELLE - 15:17 Perth
Coco Mademoiselle was looking like a big threat when exiting three out at Cheltenham eight days ago and is worth another chance to prove she's a well-handicapped mare.
The patiently ridden Coco Mademoiselle tanked her way through that race and was still going strongly, with the leaders in her sights only a few lengths ahead, when stumbling and unseating at the third last.
She went through that race as if she's on a good mark and the she also looks well treated based on the form she showed when runner-up on her chasing debut at Worcester in September. She heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb.
