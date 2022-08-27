Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and an each-way angle at Beverley, Newmarket and The Curragh on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker Tis Marvellous - 14:40 Beverley

Tis Marvellous has been below his best on both starts this season but he's faced a couple of stiff tasks in the Palace House and King's Stand, so he should appreciate this ease in grade in the Beverley Bullet. Tis Marvellous showed smart form on a few occasions last term, including when bolting up by three and three-quarters lengths in this listed event. He ran to a similar level when landing another listed event at Ascot on his final outing of the campaign and based on that form he is at least 5 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Traila - 15:50 Newmarket

Traila looked like a useful prospect when scoring at Wolverhampton on his second start last season and he didn't dent his reputation when finishing an encouraging third on his reappearance at Doncaster last month. That was a good-quality novice at Doncaster and Traila was beaten little more than two lengths behind Sea On Time and Atlantis who have both won since. He is entitled to be sharper with that run under his belt and the way he stayed on towards the end of that mile-and-a-half event, allied with a stout pedigree, offers hope that he will improve for this further step up in trip to a mile and three-quarters on his handicap debut. Traila makes his first start for David Simcock here having been bought out of Sir Michael Stoute's yard.

Each-Way Angle That's Just Dandy - 16:15 Curragh

That's Just Dandy has been in excellent order this term and has finished placed on all four outings, showing an admirable level of consistency in the formbook and on Timeform ratings. He ran right up to his best when third in a competitive Racing League handicap at Doncaster a few weeks ago and can have his effort upgraded as he made his move earlier than ideal after travelling smoothly through that soundly-run race. That ability to travel will stand him in good stead in this ultra-competitive affair and he looks fairly treated off the same mark as at Doncaster.