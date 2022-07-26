Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note from Tuesday's meetings at Galway and Goodwood.

The Ratings Banker Trueshan - 15:35 Goodwood

There is doubt about Trueshan's participation - connections have resisted running him with with the word firm in the going description - but if he is allowed to take his chance he will take all the beating. Trueshan registered an impressive three-and-three-quarter-length victory in last year's Goodwood Cup and he followed that up by wining the Prix du Cadran and Long Distance Cup on his two subsequent outings last season, reinforcing his status as the best stayer around. Trueshan finished only sixth in the Northumberland Plate last season but, off a 2 lb higher mark this time around and with Hollie Doyle aboard in place of 5 lb claimer Rhys Clutterbuck, he justified favouritism in the latest edition, putting up the sort of handicap performance that is rarely attempted never mind accomplished. That was a career-best effort from Trueshan and the form he showed there placed him at least 7 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Crystal Caprice - 17:20 Goodwood

Crystal Caprice has a superb pedigree and is in excellent hands with Sir Michael Stoute, a trainer renowned for his patient approach, so it's likely this three-year-old filly still has a lot more to offer after only three starts. Crystal Caprice - a daughter of Frankel out of a half-sister to the top-class Crystal Ocean - wasn't streetwise enough to make a serious impact on her sole start as a two-year-old and she shaped like in need of the run on her reappearance at Newbury last month. However, she proved a lot sharper at Yarmouth a few weeks ago and took a big step forward to justify strong support, pulling seven lengths clear of her rivals in the style of a useful filly. She goes handicapping from a lenient-looking opening mark and there should be much more to come from this well-bred and unexposed filly.

The Timeform Flag Ransom - 19:50 Galway Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Ransom has been disappointing since joining Denis Hogan from Sir Michael Stoute, but he has fallen a long way in the weights and took a big step back in the right direction when fifth at Killarney a couple of weeks ago. Ransom was slowly away which placed him at the disadvantage of being held up in a steadily-run race, but he kept on in encouraging fashion, despite meeting trouble in running. Ransom left the impression that he's back in the sort of form to take advantage of his current mark, and it's worth remembering that he had looked like a useful prospect early on in his career and is still relatively lightly-raced for a five-year-old.