Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker Epatante - 14:25 Cheltenham

Epatante enjoyed a successful campaign last season, winning three Grade 1s and finishing placed in another couple of top-level events, including the Champion Hurdle in which she was runner-up three and a half lengths behind Honeysuckle. Epatante proved no match for Constitution Hill on her return in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle a couple of weeks ago, but she still posted an encouraging effort in second, travelling with her typical zest before being quickly left behind by her outstanding stablemate. She faces an easier task in the International Hurdle on Saturday and boasts the strongest credentials on form, topping Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb from I Like To Move It, while she is 11 lb clear of Knappers Hill and First Street.

The Big Improver Weveallbeencaught - 15:00 Cheltenham

Point winner Weveallbeencaught is a big, powerful sort bred more for stamina than speed so it was really encouraging that he was able to win a steadily-run bumper on his debut under Rules at Newbury in March. Weveallbeencaught had to settle for minor honours on his hurdles debut at Cheltenham last month, but he shaped well having been thrown into the deep end in a Grade 2 against some promising rivals who had experience to call on. It was notable how strongly Weveallbeencaught stayed on up the hill and he should relish the step up in trip to three miles (from two miles and five furlongs).

The Timeform Flag Heroique de Maulde - 14:40 Doncaster Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Heroique de Maulde, a dual winner over fences in France for his former yard, shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up on his British debut and first start for James Ewart at Newcastle last month. Heroique de Maulde impressed with how he moved through that contest and he lost out by just a short-head, pulling 11 lengths clear of the third in what looked like a decent race for the grade. The form has been franked by the winner going on to score at Sedgefield, and the unexposed Heroique de Maulde looks to have got away lightly with a 4 lb rise in the weights.